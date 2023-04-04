Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.68 and last traded at $129.39. 227,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 432,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

