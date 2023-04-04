AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,209,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,880,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

