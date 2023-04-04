AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.