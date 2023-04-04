Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AUGX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

