Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Sells A$849,856.73 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt sold 268,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.15), for a total value of A$849,856.73 ($578,133.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Over the Wire. The company offers national broadband network services, cloud, and security services. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including VoIP, mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles to residential, small business, and large business/enterprise customers.

