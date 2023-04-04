AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $12.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,498.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,456.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,406.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

