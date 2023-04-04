Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.83. 477,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 573,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The company has a market cap of $544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

