Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 802,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 993,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 7.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,694 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.