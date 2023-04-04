Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 802,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 993,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,694 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

