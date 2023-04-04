B Paul Roberts Sells 2,188 Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($11,874.76).

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WYN stock traded down GBX 5.71 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 434.30 ($5.39). 44,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 574.07. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 416.55 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 658 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 2,125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

