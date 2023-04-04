Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.18.

BIDU stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,594. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

