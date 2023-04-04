Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.