Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

