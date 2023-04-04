Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.93 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $27,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.47. 880,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,420. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.