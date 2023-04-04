Bank of Montreal Can Has $29.68 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 297.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

