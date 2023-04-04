Bank of Montreal Can Has $32.50 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of J. M. Smucker worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,285. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

