Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 136,912 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.38% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 632,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,141. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

