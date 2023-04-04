Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.26% of Methanex worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Methanex Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 226,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.