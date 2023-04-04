Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,245 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.88% of Winnebago Industries worth $30,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 334,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

