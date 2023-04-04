Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,357 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.80. 519,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $293.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

