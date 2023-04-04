Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Banner Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BANR opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.
Banner Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banner (BANR)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.