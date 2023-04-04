Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 368,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

