Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,950. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

