Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,498 Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASEA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 14,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

