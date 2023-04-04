Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,051 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 284,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. 8,025,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.