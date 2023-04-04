Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 7,845,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

