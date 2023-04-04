Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 1.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 1,265,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

