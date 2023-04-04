Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,676 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,247,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. 3,002,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,298. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.