Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in National Grid by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $249,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $247,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.29) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

