Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 16.7% Higher

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,325,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 248,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.