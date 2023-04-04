Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £187.73 million, a PE ratio of 6,050.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.66. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

