Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $225.46 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $225.46 million and $2.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.17 or 0.06701283 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00063348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00022069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017890 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

