Bellerophon Therapeutics’ (BLPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 937,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,166. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

