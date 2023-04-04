Bellerophon Therapeutics’ (BLPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4 %
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 937,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,166. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.88.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
