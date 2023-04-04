Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.43. Biohaven shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 109,774 shares.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

About Biohaven

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

