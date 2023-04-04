Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92,966.11

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.86 million and $92,966.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00155016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00033943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00039965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003619 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

