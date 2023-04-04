BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Hits $0.0000

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $9,183.58 and approximately $109.41 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

