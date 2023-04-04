BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $428,002.79 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05448356 USD and is down -21.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $381,335.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

