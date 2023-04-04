BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $655.90. The stock had a trading volume of 224,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,042. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $693.83 and its 200-day moving average is $680.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.