Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells $7,337,200.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. 5,961,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.14.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.