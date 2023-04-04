Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $69.43. 2,265,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,813,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,671 shares of company stock worth $22,374,833 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

