BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.30. Approximately 4,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.27.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.04.

