BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.30. Approximately 4,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.27.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.04.
See Also
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.