BNB (BNB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $718.96 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $311.12 or 0.01105904 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.12 billion and $718.96 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,657 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
