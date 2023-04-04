BNB (BNB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $718.96 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $311.12 or 0.01105904 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.12 billion and $718.96 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,657 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,887,778.48774764 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 309.86126786 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1241 active market(s) with $716,750,938.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

