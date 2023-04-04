Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,251,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,955,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

