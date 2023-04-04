Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after acquiring an additional 549,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,357. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.