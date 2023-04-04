Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. 2,495,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,423. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

