Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 925,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

