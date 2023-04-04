Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.53. 347,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,128. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $242.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

