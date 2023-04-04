Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.