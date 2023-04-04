Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.09. The stock had a trading volume of 304,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $241.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

