Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 526 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $131.37. 1,261,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

