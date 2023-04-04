Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.41. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 309,224 shares trading hands.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $726.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

